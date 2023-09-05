AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept.…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 4, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. New York (12) 30 7 144 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 32 6 132 2 2 2 3. Connecticut 25 12 120 3 3 3 4. Dallas 20 17 105 4 4 5 5. Minnesota 19 19 96 5 4 7 6. Los Angeles 16 21 77 6 6 8 7. Washington 17 20 74 7 5 8 8. Atlanta 17 20 65 8 6 9 9. Chicago 15 22 49 9 7 10 10. Indiana 12 25 37 10 9 11 11. Seattle 11 26 25 11 10 11 12. Phoenix 9 28 12 12 12 12

