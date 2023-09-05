AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 4, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. New York (12)
|30
|7
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|32
|6
|132
|2
|2
|2
|3. Connecticut
|25
|12
|120
|3
|3
|3
|4. Dallas
|20
|17
|105
|4
|4
|5
|5. Minnesota
|19
|19
|96
|5
|4
|7
|6. Los Angeles
|16
|21
|77
|6
|6
|8
|7. Washington
|17
|20
|74
|7
|5
|8
|8. Atlanta
|17
|20
|65
|8
|6
|9
|9. Chicago
|15
|22
|49
|9
|7
|10
|10. Indiana
|12
|25
|37
|10
|9
|11
|11. Seattle
|11
|26
|25
|11
|10
|11
|12. Phoenix
|9
|28
|12
|12
|12
|12
