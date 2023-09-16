Live Radio
Home » Sports » Angels star Shoehei Ohtani…

Angels star Shoehei Ohtani out for rest of season because of oblique injury

The Associated Press

September 16, 2023, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced.

Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up