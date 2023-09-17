After 18 years Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas

MADRID (AP) — After a gap of 18 years, veteran defender Sergio Ramos has played again for the club where…

MADRID (AP) — After a gap of 18 years, veteran defender Sergio Ramos has played again for the club where he started his career as Sevilla defeated Las Palmas 1-0 in the Spanish league for its first win of the season.

The 37-year-old Ramos began his career at Sevilla before joining rival Real Madrid. Some Sevilla fans were not happy with his recent signing but most showed their support on Sunday.

Dodi Lukebakio scored a 71st-minute winner for Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The victory moved the club out of the relegation zone after three consecutive league losses to start the season.

It was the third loss in five matches for promoted Las Palmas, which remains winless and in the relegation zone.

Las Palmas had to make the trip from the Canary Islands in two separate flights after the club said 15 players missed the first flight.

WINNING DEBUT

Villarreal coach Jose “Pacheta” Martín debuted with a 2-1 victory against Almeria thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s winning header four minutes into stoppage time.

The visitors had taken the lead through Sergio Akieme before Gerard Moreno equalized before halftime.

Villarreal had lost three of its first four games and was coming off consecutive defeats to Barcelona and Cadiz.

Almeria remains winless and in last place, with four losses and a draw.

LATE VICTORY

Nemanja Maksimovic scored in the 86th as Getafe beat Osasuna 3-2 for its second win in three matches. It was the second straight league loss for Osasuna.

Getafe’s Fabrizio Angileri was sent off in stoppage time.

___

