Aces hosts Chicago with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Sky (18-22, 5-15 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -18.5; over/under is 170.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Aces lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Chicago Sky in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aces defeated the Sky 87-59 in the last matchup. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 20 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points.

The Aces are 19-1 on their home court. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.2% from deep. Kelsey Plum leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The Sky are 11-9 on the road. Chicago is the top team in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Courtney Williams is averaging 10.4 points, six rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 84.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

