Aces aim to secure semifinals victory over the Wings

Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -6.5; over/under is 174.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Aces lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Dallas Wings in game three of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces beat the Wings 91-84 in the last meeting. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 30 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 24 points.

The Wings have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks fourth in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Teaira McCowan averaging 7.8.

The Aces are 18-2 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 27- when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out for season (knee), Diamond DeShields: out for season (knee).

Aces: Candace Parker: out indefinitely (foot), Riquna Williams: out indefinitely (suspension).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.