2026 World Cup Qualifying

All Times EDT SOUTH AMERICA Top six teams qualify Seventh place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Colombia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Paraguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Peru 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Venezuela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 d-Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 -3

d-penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Sept. 7 At Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Paraguay 0, Peru 0

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 1, Venezuela 0

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 1, Ecuador 0

Friday, Sept. 8 At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Chile, 7 p.m.

At Belém, Brazil

Brazil vs. Bolivia, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.

At Maturín, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Colombia, 9:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Brazil, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Ecuador, 4 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Uruguay, 4:30 p.m.

At Cuiabá, Brazil

Brazil vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Peru, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 At Maturín, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Chile, 5 p.m.

At Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 7:30 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs Brazil, 8 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Peru

Chile vs. Paraguay

Colombia vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Brazil vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024

Argentina vs. Chile

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

Peru vs. Colombia

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Chile vs. Bolivia

Colombia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Peru

Paraguay vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

Bolivia vs. Colombia

Chile vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Paraguay

Peru vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Argentina

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs, Peru

Colombia vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Ecuador vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Chile

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Venezuela vs. Brazil

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

Argentina vs. Peru

Bolivia vs. Paraguay

Brazil vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Ecuador

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Brazil vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Venezuela

Paraguay vs. Chile

Peru vs. Bolivia

Uruguay vs. Argentina

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Argentina vs. Brazil

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Ecuador

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Venezuela vs. Peru

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Chile vs. Argentina

Colombia vs. Peru

Ecuador vs. Brazil

Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Bolivia

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Argentina vs. Colombia

Bolivia vs. Chile

Brazil vs. Paraguay

Peru vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Venezuela

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Chile

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Peru

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

Bolivia vs. Brazil

Chile vs. Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Paraguay

Venezuela vs. Colombia

___

ASIA First round Home-and-home Winners advance First leg Thursday, Oct. 12

Afghanistan vs. Mongolia

Cambodia vs. Pakistan

Hong Kong vs. Bhutan

Indonesia vs. Brunei

Maldives vs. Bangladesh

Myanmar vs. Macau

Nepal vs. Laos

Singapore vs. Guam

Taiwan vs. Timor-Leste

Yemen vs. Sri Lanka

Second leg Tuesday, Oct. 17

Bangladesh vs. Maldives

Bhutan vs. Hong Kong

Brunei vs. Indonesia

Guam vs. Singapore

Laos vs. Nepal

Macau vs. Myanmar

Mongolia vs. Afghanistan

Pakistan vs. Cambodia

Sri Lanka vs. Yemen

Timor-Leste vs. Taiwan

SECOND ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan/Mongolia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macau/Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guam/Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taiwan/Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkemistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bhutan/Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brunei/Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cambodia/Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utd Arab Emirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laos/Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka/Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh/Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

AFRICA First round Group winners qualify Top four second-place teams advance to playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ethiopa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lesotho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eswatini 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eritrea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Burundi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seychelles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Botswana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Somalia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 São Tomé 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Cent. Afr. Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madagascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

