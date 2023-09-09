2023 NFL Team Schedules

All Times Eastern NATIONAL CONFERENCE Washington Commanders Sept. 10 Arizona, 1:00 p.m. (FOX) Sept. 17 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)…

All Times Eastern NATIONAL CONFERENCE Washington Commanders

Sept. 10 Arizona, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 17 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 24 Buffalo, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 1 at Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 5 Chicago (Thu), 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Oct. 15 at Atlanta, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 22 at N.Y. Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 29 Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 5 at New England, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 12 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 19 New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 23 at Dallas (Thu), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 3 Miami, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 10 BYE

Dec. 17 at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 24 at N.Y. Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 31 San Francisco, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Jan.6/7 Dallas, TBD

In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET or Sunday at 1:00 p.m., 4:25 p.m., or 8:20 p.m.

___

