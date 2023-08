World Tour Citi Open Results

Tuesday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi…

Tuesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-4, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9).

Zachary Svajda, United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Ben Shelton (14), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (4), Poland, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (10), Japan, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe (2), United States, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (8), United States, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (13).

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Madison Keys (7), United States, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andy Murray and Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (7), 1-6, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (1), Australia, def. Anna Blinkova and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 10-6.

Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

