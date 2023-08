World Tour Citi Open Results

Monday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi…

Monday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Monday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, 6-3, 6-3.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Yibing Wu, China, 1-4, ret.

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Kiranpal Pannu, New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-5, ret.

Liudmila Samsonova (8), Russia, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (5), Russia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (9), 10-7.

Andy Murray and Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-5.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (4), Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-3, 1-6, 10-2.

