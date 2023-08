World Tour Citi Open Results

Friday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Friday from Citi…

Friday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Friday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniel Evans (9), Britain, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Andy Murray (15), Britain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (2), United States, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, def. Ugo Humbert (13), France, walkover.

Tallon Griekspoor (12), Netherlands, def. Jeffrey John Wolf (16), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniel Evans (9), Britain, def. Frances Tiafoe (2), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (8), Russia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (4), Greece, def. Madison Keys (7), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Gabriela Dabrowski (2), Canada, 6-3, 6-1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.