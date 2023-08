World Tour Citi Open Results

Thursday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi…

Thursday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeffrey John Wolf (16), United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Ugo Humbert (13), France, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Caroline Garcia (2), France, 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (1), Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, walkover.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Gabriela Dabrowski (2), Canada, def. Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

