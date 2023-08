World Tour Citi Open Results

Wednesday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi…

Wednesday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf (16), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-3.

Ugo Humbert (13), France, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks (11), United States, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino (7), France, 7-5, 6-4.

Daniel Evans (9), Britain, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (3).

Tallon Griekspoor (12), Netherlands, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Andy Murray (15), Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Alexander Bublik (6), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Daria Kasatkina (5), Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (8), Russia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Madison Keys (7), United States, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Gabriela Dabrowski (2), Canada, def. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, 6-3, 6-2.

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Sloane Stephens and Hailey Baptiste, United States, walkover.

