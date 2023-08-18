Wood headers home late winner for Nottingham Forest against Sheffield United

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner for Nottingham Forest to top…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Wood came off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner for Nottingham Forest to top Sheffield United 2-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Forest earned its first points after defeat at Arsenal last week while the Blades have lost their opening two games on their return to the top-flight after two seasons away.

Forest looked like being held by the Blades after Taiwo Awoniyi’s third-minute opener was canceled out by Gus Hamer’s delightful strike shortly after halftime.

But after Forest labored in the second half, Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle was made permanent in the summer, came up with the goods near the end when he headed home.

Sheffield may feel hard done by as, after overcoming a chastening first 30 minutes, it competed well and had chances to have gone in front when the score was 1-1.

The City Ground was vital in earning Forest most of the points that led it to safety last season. Forest has equaled its Premier League club record of four successive home victories. The last occasion was in January 1996.

The lead was taken inside the opening three minutes when Brennan Johnson teed up Serge Aurier on the right and the defender sent in a perfect cross for Awoniyi to power home a header from six yards.

Sheffield started the second half on the front foot and was level in the 48th minute after debutant Hamer introduced himself in style following his arrival last week. Forest could not clear a corner properly and it fell to Hamer 20 meters out. He sent a curling effort into the top corner to send the visiting fans wild.

The Blades were rampant and Forest had to weather the storm, but it still carried a threat on the break, with the pace of Awoniyi causing problems.

Forest got its reward late on when Wood, who went on for Awoniyi, headed home another pinpoint Aurier cross from the right.

Wood’s 56th Premier League goal tied him with Tim Cahill on third-most for players from Oceania. Mark Viduka led with 92, then Harry Kewell with 57.

