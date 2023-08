Women’s World Cup Glance

GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 Norway 3 1…

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 Norway 3 1 1 1 6 1 4 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 1 8 3

GROUP A

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Friday, July 21

Philippines 0, Switzerland 2

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand 0, Philippines 1

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Norway 6, Philippines 0

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 3 2 0 1 7 3 6 Nigeria 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 Canada 3 1 1 1 2 5 4 Ireland 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

GROUP B

Thursday, July 20

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Friday, July 21

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Wednesday, July 26

Canada 2, Ireland 1

Thursday, July 27

Australia 2, Nigeria 3

Monday, July 31

Canada 0, Australia 4

Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 3 3 0 0 11 0 9 Spain 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 Zambia 3 1 0 2 3 11 3 Costa Rica 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

GROUP C

Friday, July 21

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Saturday, July 22

Zambia 0, Japan 5

Wednesday, July 26

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Monday, July 31

Japan 4, Spain 0

Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 Denmark 3 2 0 1 3 1 6 China 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Haiti 3 0 0 3 0 4 0

GROUP D

Saturday, July 22

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

Friday, July 28

England 1, Denmark 0

China 1, Haiti 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1

China 1, England 6

Haiti 0, Denmark 2

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Netherlands 3 2 1 0 9 1 7 United States 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 Portugal 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Vietnam 3 0 0 3 0 12 0

GROUP E

Saturday, July 22

United States 3, Vietnam 0

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Thursday, July 27

United States 1, Netherlands 1

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal 0, United States 0

Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 8 4 7 Jamaica 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 Brazil 3 1 1 1 5 2 4 Panama 3 0 0 3 3 11 0

GROUP F

Sunday, July 23

France 0, Jamaica 0

Monday, July 24

Brazil 4, Panama 0

Saturday, July 29

France 2, Brazil 1

Panama 0, Jamaica 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Panama 3, France 6

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

GROUP G

GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 South Africa 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 Italy 3 1 0 2 3 8 3 Argentina 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

GROUP G

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Monday, July 24

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Friday, July 28

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Saturday, July 29

Sweden 5, Italy 0

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina 0, Sweden 2

South Africa 3, Italy 2

GROUP H

GP W D L GF GA Pts Colombia 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Morocco 3 2 0 1 2 6 6 Germany 3 1 1 1 8 3 4 South Korea 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

GROUP H

Monday, July 24

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Sunday, July 30

South Korea 0, Morocco 1

Germany 1, Colombia 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea 1, Germany 1

Morocco 1, Colombia 0

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland 1, Spain 5

Japan 3, Norway 1

Sunday, Aug. 6

Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Sweden 0, United States 0, Sweden advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Monday, Aug. 7

England 0, Nigeria 0, England advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Australia 2, Denmark 0

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia 1, Jamaica 0

France 4, Morocco 0

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, Aug. 11

Spain 2, Netherlands 1, OT

Japan 1, Sweden 2

Saturday, Aug. 12

Australia 0, France 0, Australia advances 7-6 on penalty kicks

England 2, Colombia 1

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Spain vs. Sweden, 0800 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Australia vs. England, 1000 GMT

3RD PLACE FINAL

Saturday, Aug. 19

L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 0800 GMT

FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 20

W61 () vs. W62 (), 1000 GMT

