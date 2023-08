2023 — Spain 1, England 0 2019 — United States 2, Netherlands 0 2015 — United States 5, Japan 2…

2023 — Spain 1, England 0

2019 — United States 2, Netherlands 0

2015 — United States 5, Japan 2

2011 — Japan 2, United States 2, Japan won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2007 — Germany 2, Brazil 0

2003 — Germany 2, Sweden 1, OT

1999 — United States 0, China 0, United States won 5-4 on penalty kicks

1995 — Norway 2, Germany 0

1991 — United States 2, Norway 1

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.