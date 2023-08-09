Wilson has 28 points and 14 rebounds on 27th birthday as Aces rebound from loss with rout of Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.

The Aces (25-3) shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points.

MERCURY 91, MYSTICS 72

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson each scored 15 points to help the Mercury beat the Mystics.

Brittney Griner became Phoenix’s all-time leading rebounder, passing DeWanna Bonner (2,072). Griner has played in 276 regular-season games compared to Bonner’s 335 in a Mercury uniform.

Griner finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix. Sophie Cunningham added 14 points and Michaela Onyenwere scored 11.

Phoenix (8-20) has scored 91 points in each of its last three games — with two victories. Washington (13-15) hasn’t won in Arizona since the 2018 season.

Brittney Sykes scored 24 points for Washington.

LYNX 88, SKY 79

CHICAGO (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Lynx beat the Sky.

Minnesota (14-15) scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.

After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota’s next possession for an eight-point lead.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

SPARKS 87, FEVER 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and the Sparks beat the Fever.

Los Angeles (11-18) trailed 71-64 before scoring 15 of the next 17 points, capped by Jasmine Thomas’ wide open 3-pointer from the corner to take a 79-73 lead with 3:17 remaining. Thomas added a baseline jumper with 44.1 seconds left, after her initial shot was blocked, for an 81-76 lead.

Indiana guard Grace Berger was called for a technical foul with 36.1 seconds left and Jordin Canada sealed it with a free throw for a six-point lead.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (7-22).

SUN 81, STORM 69

SEATTLE (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals and the Sun beat the Storm.

Rebecca Allen added 13 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 10 for Connecticut (21-7), which has won three straight games. Bonner finished with four 3-pointers on just six attempts.

Bonner scored 14 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 50-34 lead. Seattle scored just 14 points in the second quarter.

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 11 points for Seattle (7-21), which continues its four-game homestand on Thursday.

Seattle forward Gabby Williams suffered a left foot injury in the second quarter and did not return.

