CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal departed Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees because of a sore left knee.

Grandal was replaced by Carlos Pérez in the top of the sixth inning. The White Sox said he is day to day.

