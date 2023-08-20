Whitcomb leads Seattle against Minnesota after 23-point game

Seattle Storm (9-22, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-16, 9-7 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle Storm (9-22, 6-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (15-16, 9-7 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Sami Whitcomb scored 23 points in the Storm’s 78-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Storm have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 78-70 on Aug. 19. Napheesa Collier scored 24 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.2 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jewell Loyd is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

