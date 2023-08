Western & Southern Open Results

Monday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,600,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western &…

Monday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,600,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. John Isner, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 7-5, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Celine Naef, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova (16), Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and John Peers, Australia, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 10-3.

Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-5, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 4-1, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan, China, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

