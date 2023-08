Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,600,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western &…

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,600,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Arthur Fils (2), France, def. Zhang Zhizhen (8), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Daniel Altmaier (3), Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (4), Australia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic (10), Serbia, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin (5), Australia, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan (11), Colombia, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Ben Shelton, United States, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Ann Li, United States, def. Alize Cornet (12), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Varvara Gracheva (2), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Yulia Putintseva (13), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-3.

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Camila Osorio (15), Colombia, 7-5, 7-5.

Emma Navarro (9), United States, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Martina Trevisan (14), Italy, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Alycia Parks (4), United States, 6-1, 6-7, 7-6.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (5), Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

