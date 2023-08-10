West Ham signs Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez from Ajax

LONDON (AP) — Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez joined West Ham from Ajax on Thursday as the replacement for Declan Rice,…

LONDON (AP) — Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez joined West Ham from Ajax on Thursday as the replacement for Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal last month.

Ajax said the initial fee for Álvarez is more than 38 million euros ($41.9 million). He has signed a five-year deal.

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career,” the 25-year-old Álvarez said. “To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.”

Álvarez, who won the Dutch league twice with Ajax, joins a club that will play in the Europa League this season after winning the Europa Conference League.

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer,” West Ham manager David Moyes said, “and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.”

West Ham has also been linked with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Also Thursday, Bournemouth signed 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott from second-tier Bristol City for a reported fee of more than 20 million pounds ($25 million) but a knee injury will delay his Premier League debut.

In announcing the move, Bournemouth confirmed scans on Scott’s knee problem revealed the injury to be “more significant than was initially reported” and the midfielder was now set for a “period of rehabilitation” before he will join up with his new teammates.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.