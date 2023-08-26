West Ham ends Brighton’s perfect record in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham put on a counterattacking masterclass to end Brighton’s perfect start to the English Premier…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham put on a counterattacking masterclass to end Brighton’s perfect start to the English Premier League by beating the host 3-1 on Saturday.

Brighton had a majority of the possession but West Ham made the most of its counters as the visitor raced to 3-0 thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarred Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Pascal Gross pulled one back in the 81st minute and had good chances for a second but West Ham held on for a second straight 3-1 victory after beating Chelsea at home last weekend. It turned the tables on a Brighton side that looked rampant in scoring four times in each of its first two games.

Ward-Prowse had two assists in that Chelsea game and added his first West Ham goal — and 50th in the league overall — from close range in the 19th against Brighton. ___

