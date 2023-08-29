Vinicius out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying matches, Raphinha in

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil winger Vinicius Júnior will not play the two opening matches of World Cup qualifying…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil winger Vinicius Júnior will not play the two opening matches of World Cup qualifying next month because of a right hamstring injury, the country’s soccer confederation said Tuesday.

Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.

Brazil plays Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

Raphinha was chosen as his replacement. He last played for Brazil’s national team during the World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old winger has five goals in 16 appearances for the national team.

The two matches will mark the start of coach Fernando Diniz in charge of Brazil.

