Saturday At Cherry Hills Country Club Denver, Colo. Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71 Semifinal

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52), 3 and 2.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11), 2 and 1.

Sunday Final

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) vs. Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47),

