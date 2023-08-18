USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Friday At Cherry Hills Country Club Denver, Colo. Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71 Round of 16 Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C.…

Friday At Cherry Hills Country Club Denver, Colo. Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71 Round of 16

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42), 2 up.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51), 3 and 2.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. Rui Chang, China (38), 19 holes.

Friday Quarterfinal

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32), 19 holes.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Andi Xu, China (7), 2 and 1.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11), 3 and 2.

