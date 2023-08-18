Live Radio
USGA Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 18, 2023, 5:48 PM

Friday
At Cherry Hills Country Club
Denver, Colo.
Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71
Round of 16

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42), 2 up.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51), 3 and 2.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. Rui Chang, China (38), 19 holes.

Friday
Quarterfinal

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32), 19 holes.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Andi Xu, China (7), 2 and 1.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11), 3 and 2.

