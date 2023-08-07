Live Radio
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 12:51 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA PRESEASON COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Aug. 7, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) 15-0 1643 1
2. Michigan 13-1 1510 3
3. Alabama (4) 11-2 1489 5
4. Ohio State (1) 11-2 1485 4
5. LSU 10-4 1294 15
6. Southern California 11-3 1228 13
7. Penn State 11-2 1181 7
8. Florida State 10-3 1145 10
9. Clemson 11-3 1078 12
10. Tennessee 11-2 991 6
11. Washington 11-2 941 8
12. Texas 8-5 848 25
13. Notre Dame 9-4 841 18
14. Utah 10-4 839 11
15. Oregon 10-3 820 16
16. TCU 13-2 655 2
17. Kansas State 10-4 440 14
18. Oregon State 10-3 365 17
19. Oklahoma 6-7 320 NR
20. North Carolina 9-5 315 NR
21. Wisconsin 7-6 309 NR
22. Mississippi 8-5 303 NR
23. Tulane 12-2 225 9
24. Texas Tech 8-5 200 NR
25. Texas A&M 5-7 196 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.

