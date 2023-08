US Open Results

Thursday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $44,700,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, and Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Saketh Myneni, India, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (7), Mexico, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Mate Pavic (14), Croatia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Daria Saville, Australia, and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (16), New Zealand, def. Lauren Davis, United States, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

