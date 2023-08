US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $44,700,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $44,700,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Borna Gojo, Croatia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Belinda Bencic (15), Switzerland, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (19), Brazil, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (32), Belgium, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Steve Johnson and William Blumberg, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Adhithya Ganesan and Alexander Frusina, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (12), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Nikola Mektic (16), Croatia, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Victor Vlad Cornea, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (15), Japan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Miriam Kolodziejova and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Jamie Loeb and Makenna Jones, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

