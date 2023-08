United States 0, Sweden 0

United States 0 0 0 — 0 Sweden 0 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. First Overtime_None. Second…

United States 0 0 0 — 0 Sweden 0 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — United States, Andi Sullivan, G; Lindsey Horan, G; Kristie Mewis, G; Megan Rapinoe, NG; Sophia Smith, NG; Alyssa Naeher, G; Kelley O Hara, NG. Sweden, Fridolina Rolfo, G; Elin Rubensson, G; Nathalie Bjorn, NG; Rebecka Blomqvist, NG; Hanna Bennison, G; Magdalena Eriksson, G; Lina Hurtig, G.

Goalies_United States, Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury; Sweden, Zecira Musovic, Jennifer Falk, Tove Enblom.

Yellow Cards_Asllani, Sweden, 49th; Ertz, United States, 119th.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, Elodie Coppola, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Casey Reibelt.

