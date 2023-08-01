Live Radio
Home » Sports » United States 0, Portugal 0

United States 0, Portugal 0

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 5:01 AM

United States 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_United States, Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury; Portugal, Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais, Ana Rute Campos Costa.

Yellow Cards_Lavelle, United States, 39th; Smith, United States, 52nd; Costa, Portugal, 56th; Gomes, Portugal, 72nd; Girma, United States, 81st; Amado, Portugal, 86th.

Referee_Rebecca Welch. Assistant Referees_Natalie Aspinall, Anita Vad, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.

A_40,958.

___

