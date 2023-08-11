Tyler Glasnow’s back is improving but his next start for Rays pushed back two days

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday as the 6-foot-8 right-hander continues to comeback from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago.

Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session on Friday He was scratched from a start last weekend due to the spasms and was shutdown until Wedneaday after getting an injection.

“He looked good,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He could go tomorrow, but trying to be wise here. He should be full-go on Monday.”

The AL wildcard-leading Rays open a West Coast trip Monday night at the San Francisco Giants.

“Just needed a little bit of time,” Glasnow said. “I’m really encouraged by today, just going out and feeling normal. Not really knowing how I’d be on the mound, and it felt fine.”

Tampa Bay’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries.

Ace Shane McClanahan will likely miss the rest of the season with a left arm injury. He is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister Monday at which options including Tommy John surgery will be explored.

Also out for the year are Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery). Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham but could be considered to rejoin the team this weekend.

