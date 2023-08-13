Fairchild’s late RBIs help Reds beat Pirates 6-5 to gain doubleheader split

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th, helping the Cincinnati Reds to overcome a two-run deficit and split a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-5 victory Sunday night.

“Stuart does a lot of things in the field that can help you win a game and we got to see it tonight,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run in the opener, a three-run drive as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that lifted the Pirates to a 4-2 win. Cincinnati had lost nine of 11 before winning the nightcap.

Bryan Reynolds homered twice in the night game, raising his season total to 17. His solo drive off Ian Gibaut boosted the Pirates into a 5-3 lead in the seventh, giving him five multihomer games, including two this year. Reynolds has eight home runs in his last 20 games.

“Great game for Bryan,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He was able to put us up 5-3. We just couldn’t hold on.”

Joey Votto doubled in the eighth off Thomas Hatch and scored on Henry Ramos’ single, and Fairchild pinch hit and had a tying double against José Hernández.

Automatic runner Tyler Stephenson advanced to third on TJ Hopkins’ one-out single in the 10th off Osvaldo Bido (2-3). Fairchild grounded to shortstop Liover Peguero, who threw to Triolo at second for a forceout, but Fairchild beat the throw to first and avoided a double play as Stephenson scored.

Alexis Díaz (4-4) pitched a perfect ninth, and Daniel Durate got his first big league save when Endy Rodríguez hit a game-ending flyout that stranded Andrew McCutchen at third.

“This team never gives up,” rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz said. “It’s always up until the end … up until the last moments of the game.

Pegeuro homered for the Pirates and De La Cruz hit his 10th of the year for the Reds, a 442-foot drive into the Cincinnati bullpen that gave him six in his last 19 games.

Pittsburgh overcame a 2-0 deficit in the opener. Alika Williams started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth.

Peguero walked against Lucas Sims starting the seventh and Rodriguez walked with one out against Alex Young (4-1). Triolo, in his 116th at-bat and 128th plate appearance, drove a full-count changeup to left.

“I was hoping that I hit it hard enough that it would carry a little bit,” Triolo said. “I didn’t actually see it go over the fence. I was looking for the umpires to see their sign.”

Triolo’s parents Tom and Lesa Triolo saw their son’s first big league homer.

“I think my mom was crying after the game,” Triolo said. “The last time I saw her cry was my debut.”

Angel Perdomo (3-2) pitched a hitless seventh inning. David Bednar allowed a ninth-inning triple to Will Benson but got his 24th save in 27 chances.

Young lost for the first time with the Reds.

Mitch Keller allowed two runs — one earned — five hits and three walks in six innings with seven strikeouts. Reds starter Brandon Williamson gave up one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had an RBI single in the fourth and Matt McLain hit a run-scoring double in the fifth.

TOSSED

Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of the second game.

Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton.

“The coaching staff were arguing balls and strikes on multiple pitches,” said crew chief and second base umpire Chad Fairchild in a pool report. “They were warned to stop. When Nic looked over there, there were multiple personnel in their dugout arguing balls and strikes.”

Third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

“I think the most frustrating part is he just started running people and basically said, ’You’re all gone,” Shelton said. “The first two were warranted, probably – arguing balls and strikes. The last one, I think he just started throwing people out and he was not aware of what the situation was.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral muscle strain) was sent to Louisville on a rehabilitation assignment. Lively, who has been on the IL since Aug. 2, is 4-7 with a 5.20 ERA.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against visiting Cleveland and LHP Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55)

Pirates: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42) starts for the New York Mets in Monday’s series opener against visiting Pittsburgh.

