TOUR Championship Scores

Sunday
At East Lake GC
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Final Round
|Viktor Hovland
|68-64-66-63—261
|Xander Schauffele
|67-64-68-62—261
|Wyndham Clark
|68-67-68-65—268
|Collin Morikawa
|61-64-73-72—270
|Sam Burns
|66-66-71-67—270
|Patrick Cantlay
|69-68-68-66—271
|Adam Schenk
|63-70-69-69—271
|Sepp Straka
|66-71-65-69—271
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-70-65-66—272
|Tyrrell Hatton
|64-67-72-69—272
|Rory McIlroy
|70-67-71-65—273
|Keegan Bradley
|63-67-70-73—273
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|67-68-71-68—274
|Max Homa
|70-67-69-68—274
|Russell Henley
|65-71-72-66—274
|Rickie Fowler
|68-73-68-66—275
|Tony Finau
|70-68-70-68—276
|Tom Kim
|67-70-72-67—276
|Si Woo Kim
|70-72-68-66—276
|Lucas Glover
|72-67-69-70—278
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-65-73-70—279
|Jon Rahm
|69-65-71-74—279
|Sungjae Im
|71-71-68-69—279
|Nick Taylor
|71-67-69-72—279
|Brian Harman
|68-70-70-72—280
|Corey Conners
|70-71-66-74—281
|Jordan Spieth
|69-71-70-71—281
|Jason Day
|67-70-74-73—284
|Emiliano Grillo
|73-72-70-71—286
|Taylor Moore
|71-75-72-69—287
