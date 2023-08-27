TOUR Championship Scores

Sunday At East Lake GC Atlanta Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Final Round Viktor Hovland 68-64-66-63—261 Xander Schauffele 67-64-68-62—261 Wyndham Clark…

Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Viktor Hovland 68-64-66-63—261 Xander Schauffele 67-64-68-62—261 Wyndham Clark 68-67-68-65—268 Collin Morikawa 61-64-73-72—270 Sam Burns 66-66-71-67—270 Patrick Cantlay 69-68-68-66—271 Adam Schenk 63-70-69-69—271 Sepp Straka 66-71-65-69—271 Tommy Fleetwood 71-70-65-66—272 Tyrrell Hatton 64-67-72-69—272 Rory McIlroy 70-67-71-65—273 Keegan Bradley 63-67-70-73—273 Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68-71-68—274 Max Homa 70-67-69-68—274 Russell Henley 65-71-72-66—274 Rickie Fowler 68-73-68-66—275 Tony Finau 70-68-70-68—276 Tom Kim 67-70-72-67—276 Si Woo Kim 70-72-68-66—276 Lucas Glover 72-67-69-70—278 Scottie Scheffler 71-65-73-70—279 Jon Rahm 69-65-71-74—279 Sungjae Im 71-71-68-69—279 Nick Taylor 71-67-69-72—279 Brian Harman 68-70-70-72—280 Corey Conners 70-71-66-74—281 Jordan Spieth 69-71-70-71—281 Jason Day 67-70-74-73—284 Emiliano Grillo 73-72-70-71—286 Taylor Moore 71-75-72-69—287

