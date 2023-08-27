Live Radio
TOUR Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 27, 2023, 7:29 PM

Sunday

At East Lake GC

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70

Final Round

Viktor Hovland 68-64-66-63—261
Xander Schauffele 67-64-68-62—261
Wyndham Clark 68-67-68-65—268
Collin Morikawa 61-64-73-72—270
Sam Burns 66-66-71-67—270
Patrick Cantlay 69-68-68-66—271
Adam Schenk 63-70-69-69—271
Sepp Straka 66-71-65-69—271
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70-65-66—272
Tyrrell Hatton 64-67-72-69—272
Rory McIlroy 70-67-71-65—273
Keegan Bradley 63-67-70-73—273
Matt Fitzpatrick 67-68-71-68—274
Max Homa 70-67-69-68—274
Russell Henley 65-71-72-66—274
Rickie Fowler 68-73-68-66—275
Tony Finau 70-68-70-68—276
Tom Kim 67-70-72-67—276
Si Woo Kim 70-72-68-66—276
Lucas Glover 72-67-69-70—278
Scottie Scheffler 71-65-73-70—279
Jon Rahm 69-65-71-74—279
Sungjae Im 71-71-68-69—279
Nick Taylor 71-67-69-72—279
Brian Harman 68-70-70-72—280
Corey Conners 70-71-66-74—281
Jordan Spieth 69-71-70-71—281
Jason Day 67-70-74-73—284
Emiliano Grillo 73-72-70-71—286
Taylor Moore 71-75-72-69—287

