TOUR Championship Par Scores

Sunday At East Lake GC Atlanta Purse: $75 Million Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Final Round

Viktor Hovland (-8), $18,000,000 68-64-66-63261 -27

Xander Schauffele (-3), $6,500,000 67-64-68-62261 -22

Wyndham Clark (-4), $5,000,000 68-67-68-65268 -16

Rory McIlroy (-7), $4,000,000 70-67-71-65273 -14

Patrick Cantlay (-4), $3,000,000 69-68-68-66271 -13

Tommy Fleetwood (-3), $2,000,000 71-70-65-66272 -11

Scottie Scheffler (-10), $2,000,000 71-65-73-70279 -11

Collin Morikawa (-1), $2,000,000 61-64-73-72270 -11

Sam Burns (E), $1,237,500 66-66-71-67270 -10

Matt Fitzpatrick (-4), $990,000 67-68-71-68274 -10

Max Homa (-4), $990,000 70-67-69-68274 -10

Adam Schenk (-1), $990,000 63-70-69-69271 -10

Keegan Bradley (-3), $990,000 63-67-70-73273 -10

Russell Henley (-3), $780,000 65-71-72-66274 -9

Sepp Straka (E), $780,000 66-71-65-69271 -8

Rickie Fowler (-3), $710,000 68-73-68-66275 -8

Tyrrell Hatton (E), $710,000 64-67-72-69272 -8

Lucas Glover (-5), $670,000 72-67-69-70278 -7

Jon Rahm (-6), $670,000 69-65-71-74279 -7

Si Woo Kim (-2), $620,000 70-72-68-66276 -6

Tony Finau (-2), $620,000 70-68-70-68276 -6

Tom Kim (-2), $620,000 67-70-72-67276 -6

Brian Harman (-4), $580,000 68-70-70-72280 -4

Sungjae Im (-2), $565,000 71-71-68-69279 -3

Nick Taylor (-1), $550,000 71-67-69-72279 -2

Corey Conners (-2), $540,000 70-71-66-74281 -1

Jordan Spieth (E), $530,000 69-71-70-71281 +1

Jason Day (-1), $520,000 67-70-74-73284 +3

Emiliano Grillo (E), $505,000 73-72-70-71286 +6

Taylor Moore (-1), $505,000 71-75-72-69287 +6

