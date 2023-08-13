Torkelson leads Tigers against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (53-64, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-56, fourth in the AL East) Boston; Sunday,…

Detroit Tigers (53-64, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-56, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -133, Tigers +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox after Spencer Torkelson had four hits on Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Boston has gone 34-28 in home games and 61-56 overall. The Red Sox are 48-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 27-31 record in road games and a 53-64 record overall. The Tigers have a 25-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 16-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (knee), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.