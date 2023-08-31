Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alliance 24, Gordon/Rushville 20 Exeter-Milligan/Friend 80, McCool Junction 34 Garden County 51, Paxton 50, OT Heartland Lutheran 58,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alliance 24, Gordon/Rushville 20

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 80, McCool Junction 34

Garden County 51, Paxton 50, OT

Heartland Lutheran 58, Wilcox-Hildreth 8

Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Creighton 24, Millard North 19

Omaha Nation 56, Crazy Horse, S.D. 24

Pine Ridge, S.D. 36, Winnebago 32

Sterling 31, St. Edward 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.