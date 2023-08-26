The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday
At Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
First Round
|Jeff Maggert
|30-36—66
|Vijay Singh
|32-34—66
|Paul Stankowski
|31-35—66
|Paul Goydos
|34-33—67
|Darren Clarke
|35-32—67
|Harrison Frazar
|33-34—67
|Joe Durant
|34-33—67
|Steven Alker
|35-33—68
|Stephen Ames
|33-35—68
|Rod Pampling
|34-34—68
|Stuart Appleby
|34-35—69
|Tim Petrovic
|35-34—69
|Y.E. Yang
|34-35—69
|Shane Bertsch
|35-34—69
|Alex Cejka
|36-33—69
|Steve Flesch
|35-34—69
|Rob Labritz
|29-36—65
|Bernhard Langer
|34-35—69
|Scott McCarron
|33-36—69
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-34—69
|Mario Tiziani
|35-34—69
|David Toms
|35-34—69
|Brett Quigley
|36-34—70
|K.J. Choi
|34-36—70
|Woody Austin
|35-35—70
|Jason Bohn
|34-36—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|Brian Gay
|35-35—70
|Tom Gillis
|36-34—70
|Richard Green
|35-35—70
|Mark Hensby
|36-34—70
|Steve Stricker
|35-35—70
|Carlos Franco
|34-36—70
|Rocco Mediate
|35-35—70
|John Huston
|35-36—71
|Lee Janzen
|35-36—71
|Mike Weir
|37-34—71
|David Branshaw
|36-35—71
|Ken Duke
|35-36—71
|David Duval
|37-34—71
|Retief Goosen
|35-36—71
|Billy Mayfair
|36-35—71
|David McKenzie
|35-36—71
|Dicky Pride
|35-36—71
|Esteban Toledo
|36-35—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-35—71
|Boo Weekley
|36-35—71
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Jim Furyk
|34-37—71
|Len Mattiace
|36-36—72
|Jerry Kelly
|36-36—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|36-36—72
|Jeff Sluman
|37-35—72
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-37—73
|Justin Leonard
|35-38—73
|Kirk Triplett
|37-36—73
|Glen Day
|37-36—73
|Tim Ailes
|35-38—73
|Kent Jones
|36-37—73
|Corey Pavin
|36-37—73
|Mike Stone
|35-34—69
|Olin Browne
|36-38—74
|Dan Forsman
|39-35—74
|Tim Herron
|37-37—74
|Kenny Perry
|37-37—74
|Fran Quinn
|36-38—74
|Charlie Wi
|36-38—74
|Marco Dawson
|35-40—75
|Scott Verplank
|36-39—75
|Scott Dunlap
|36-39—75
|Scott Parel
|37-39—76
|Tom Pernice
|38-38—76
|Chris DiMarco
|38-39—77
|Brian Cooper
|38-39—77
|Davis Love III
|36-41—77
|Wes Short
|38-39—77
|Mark O’Meara
|40-38—78
|John Daly
|42-39—81
