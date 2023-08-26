The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday At Warwick Hills G&CC Grand Blanc, Mich. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72 First Round Jeff Maggert 30-36—66…

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

First Round

Jeff Maggert 30-36—66 Vijay Singh 32-34—66 Paul Stankowski 31-35—66 Paul Goydos 34-33—67 Darren Clarke 35-32—67 Harrison Frazar 33-34—67 Joe Durant 34-33—67 Steven Alker 35-33—68 Stephen Ames 33-35—68 Rod Pampling 34-34—68 Stuart Appleby 34-35—69 Tim Petrovic 35-34—69 Y.E. Yang 34-35—69 Shane Bertsch 35-34—69 Alex Cejka 36-33—69 Steve Flesch 35-34—69 Rob Labritz 29-36—65 Bernhard Langer 34-35—69 Scott McCarron 33-36—69 Timothy O’Neal 35-34—69 Mario Tiziani 35-34—69 David Toms 35-34—69 Brett Quigley 36-34—70 K.J. Choi 34-36—70 Woody Austin 35-35—70 Jason Bohn 34-36—70 Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70 Brian Gay 35-35—70 Tom Gillis 36-34—70 Richard Green 35-35—70 Mark Hensby 36-34—70 Steve Stricker 35-35—70 Carlos Franco 34-36—70 Rocco Mediate 35-35—70 John Huston 35-36—71 Lee Janzen 35-36—71 Mike Weir 37-34—71 David Branshaw 36-35—71 Ken Duke 35-36—71 David Duval 37-34—71 Retief Goosen 35-36—71 Billy Mayfair 36-35—71 David McKenzie 35-36—71 Dicky Pride 35-36—71 Esteban Toledo 36-35—71 Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71 Boo Weekley 36-35—71 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Jim Furyk 34-37—71 Len Mattiace 36-36—72 Jerry Kelly 36-36—72 Ken Tanigawa 36-36—72 Jeff Sluman 37-35—72 Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73 Justin Leonard 35-38—73 Kirk Triplett 37-36—73 Glen Day 37-36—73 Tim Ailes 35-38—73 Kent Jones 36-37—73 Corey Pavin 36-37—73 Mike Stone 35-34—69 Olin Browne 36-38—74 Dan Forsman 39-35—74 Tim Herron 37-37—74 Kenny Perry 37-37—74 Fran Quinn 36-38—74 Charlie Wi 36-38—74 Marco Dawson 35-40—75 Scott Verplank 36-39—75 Scott Dunlap 36-39—75 Scott Parel 37-39—76 Tom Pernice 38-38—76 Chris DiMarco 38-39—77 Brian Cooper 38-39—77 Davis Love III 36-41—77 Wes Short 38-39—77 Mark O’Meara 40-38—78 John Daly 42-39—81

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.