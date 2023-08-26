Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 26, 2023, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

First Round

Jeff Maggert 30-36—66
Vijay Singh 32-34—66
Paul Stankowski 31-35—66
Paul Goydos 34-33—67
Darren Clarke 35-32—67
Harrison Frazar 33-34—67
Joe Durant 34-33—67
Steven Alker 35-33—68
Stephen Ames 33-35—68
Rod Pampling 34-34—68
Stuart Appleby 34-35—69
Tim Petrovic 35-34—69
Y.E. Yang 34-35—69
Shane Bertsch 35-34—69
Alex Cejka 36-33—69
Steve Flesch 35-34—69
Rob Labritz 29-36—65
Bernhard Langer 34-35—69
Scott McCarron 33-36—69
Timothy O’Neal 35-34—69
Mario Tiziani 35-34—69
David Toms 35-34—69
Brett Quigley 36-34—70
K.J. Choi 34-36—70
Woody Austin 35-35—70
Jason Bohn 34-36—70
Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70
Brian Gay 35-35—70
Tom Gillis 36-34—70
Richard Green 35-35—70
Mark Hensby 36-34—70
Steve Stricker 35-35—70
Carlos Franco 34-36—70
Rocco Mediate 35-35—70
John Huston 35-36—71
Lee Janzen 35-36—71
Mike Weir 37-34—71
David Branshaw 36-35—71
Ken Duke 35-36—71
David Duval 37-34—71
Retief Goosen 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 36-35—71
David McKenzie 35-36—71
Dicky Pride 35-36—71
Esteban Toledo 36-35—71
Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71
Boo Weekley 36-35—71
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Jim Furyk 34-37—71
Len Mattiace 36-36—72
Jerry Kelly 36-36—72
Ken Tanigawa 36-36—72
Jeff Sluman 37-35—72
Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73
Justin Leonard 35-38—73
Kirk Triplett 37-36—73
Glen Day 37-36—73
Tim Ailes 35-38—73
Kent Jones 36-37—73
Corey Pavin 36-37—73
Mike Stone 35-34—69
Olin Browne 36-38—74
Dan Forsman 39-35—74
Tim Herron 37-37—74
Kenny Perry 37-37—74
Fran Quinn 36-38—74
Charlie Wi 36-38—74
Marco Dawson 35-40—75
Scott Verplank 36-39—75
Scott Dunlap 36-39—75
Scott Parel 37-39—76
Tom Pernice 38-38—76
Chris DiMarco 38-39—77
Brian Cooper 38-39—77
Davis Love III 36-41—77
Wes Short 38-39—77
Mark O’Meara 40-38—78
John Daly 42-39—81

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up