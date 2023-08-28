Tennessee Football Prep Polls

BC-FBH–Tennessee Prep Poll The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and…

BC-FBH–Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A School Record Points Prv 1. Oakland (10) 1-1 193 1 2. Bradley Central (8) 2-0 183 2 3. Maryville (1) 2-0 168 3 4. Germantown (2) 2-0 148 5 5. Brentwood 2-0 112 7 6. Farragut 2-0 96 6 7. Collierville 2-0 77 9 8. Riverdale 1-1 75 4 9. Bearden 0-2 28 8 (tie) Mt. Juliet 2-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Bartlett 9. Houston 6. Cane Ridge 6. Science Hill 4. Arlington 3. Green Hill 2. Ravenwood 2. Stewarts Creek 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1. Coffee County 1. Cordova 1.

Division I – Class 5A School Record Points Prv 1. Knoxville West (21) 2-0 210 1 2. Henry County 2-0 175 4 3. Nolensville 2-0 123 5 4. Powell 1-1 122 T2 5. Page 1-1 106 T2 6. Munford 2-0 95 8 7. Centennial 2-0 88 10 8. Beech 1-1 58 7 9. Hendersonville 2-0 32 NR (tie) Springfield 1-1 32 6

Others receiving votes: Rhea County 31. Oak Ridge 29. Walker Valley 22. Southwind 14. East Hamilton 10. Sevier County 5. Hillsboro 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I – Class 4A School Record Points Prv 1. Greeneville (10) 1-0-1 193 1 2. Pearl-Cohn (10) 2-0 184 T3 3. Elizabethton 2-0 166 T3 4. Upperman (1) 2-0 126 7 5. Haywood County 2-0 101 6 6. Hardin County 2-0 87 8 7. Red Bank 2-0 71 5 8. Stone Memorial 2-0 67 9 9. Anderson County 0-2 64 2 10. Macon County 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 19. White County 19. South Gibson 18. Marshall County 10. Chester County 6. Obion County 3. Loudon 1.

Division I – Class 3A School Record Points Prv 1. Alcoa (21) 2-0 210 1 2. East Nashville 2-0 181 2 3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 168 3 4. Dyersburg 2-0 152 4 5. Covington 1-1 89 6 6. Meigs County 1-0 69 T10 7. Chuckey-Doak 2-0 65 T10 8. Giles County 1-1 61 5 9. Kingston 2-0 35 NR 10. Watertown 2-0 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.

Division I – Class 2A School Record Points Prv 1. Riverside (14) 2-0 181 1 2. Milan (5) 2-0 169 2 3. East Robertson 2-0 124 6 4. York Institute (1) 2-0 119 5 5. Lewis County 2-0 98 7 6. Marion County 2-0 86 8 7. Huntingdon 01-01 80 3 8. Hampton 1-1 75 4 9. Smith County (1) 2-0 71 9 10. Waverly 2-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairley 35. Mt. Pleasant 15. West Greene 10. Monterey 9. Adamsville 8. Bledsoe County 7. Loretto 7. Fayetteville 7. Polk County 3. Westmoreland 3. Peabody 2. South Greene 2.

Division I – Class 1A School Record Points Prv 1. South Pittsburg (8) 2-0 194 2 2. Dresden (8) 2-0 188 3 3. McKenzie (5) 1-1 154 1 4. Coalfield 2-0 149 4 5. Whitwell 2-0 105 5 6. Moore County 2-0 86 T9 7. Sale Creek 2-0 70 T9 8. Union City 0-2 57 6 9. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 1-1 50 NR 10. Gordonsville 0-2 28 7

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1.

Division II – Class 1A School Record Points Prv 1. Friendship Christian (20) 2-0 209 1 2. Jackson Christian (1) 2-0 175 3 3. Middle Tennessee Christian 2-0 171 4 4. Nashville Christian School 1-1 106 2 5. Trinity Christian Academy 1-0 100 5

Others receiving votes: DCA 40. First Assembly Christian 20. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 19.

Division II – Class 2A School Record Points Prv 1. Franklin Road Academy (8) 2-0 193 2 2. CPA (12) 1-1 189 1 3. Knoxville Webb (1) 2-0 157 3 4. Boyd Buchanan 2-0 121 4 5. Chattanooga Christian 2-0 86 5

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 42. Lausanne Collegiate 25. University-Jackson 21. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II – Class 3A School Record Points Prv 1. McCallie (14) 2-0 192 1 2. Baylor (7) 1-1 184 2 3. MUS 2-0 134 5 4. Lipscomb Academy 0-2 118 3 5. Ensworth 2-0 111 NR

Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 51. Knoxville Catholic 19. Father Ryan 18. CBHS 13.

——— All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Crossville Chronicle, Crossville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Knox News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.