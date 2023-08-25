Tennessee 23, New England 7

New England 0 7 0 0 — 7 Tennessee 6 7 0 10 — 23 First Quarter Ten_FG Badgley…

New England 0 7 0 0 — 7 Tennessee 6 7 0 10 — 23

First Quarter

Ten_FG Badgley 44, 7:43.

Ten_FG Badgley 27, 6:06.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 5 run (Ryland kick), 13:16.

Ten_Chestnut 12 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), :15.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_K.Jackson 26 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), 14:11.

Ten_FG Badgley 33, 3:01.

A_65,175.

___

NE Ten First downs 8 20 Total Net Yards 79 368 Rushes-yards 18-55 43-163 Passing 24 205 Punt Returns 1-6 2-23 Kickoff Returns 2-53 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-6 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 8-18-0 15-20-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-33 2-6 Punts 7-49.429 2-59.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 3-42 8-46 Time of Possession 21:22 38:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Strong 8-31, Harris 7-17, Cunningham 1-5, Taylor 1-3, McSorley 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Patrick 15-76, Chestnut 9-30, Spears 9-28, Willis 8-17, Kinsey 2-12.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 8-15-0-57, McSorley 0-1-0-0, Cunningham 0-2-0-0. Tennessee, Willis 15-20-2-211.

RECEIVING_New England, Pitts 2-26, Strong 2-13, Taylor 1-10, Sokol 1-5, Firkser 1-4, Cunningham 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Dowell 2-49, Chestnut 2-42, Patrick 2-18, Spears 2-13, K.Jackson 1-26, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-22, Moore 1-13, Rader 1-12, Whyle 1-8, Harrison 1-7, Mack 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Badgley 39.

