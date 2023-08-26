Live Radio
Tafari scores late to lift Dallas to 1-0 victory over Austin

The Associated Press

August 26, 2023, 11:29 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Defender Nkosi Tafari scored late in second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Tafari ended a scoreless duel when he used an assist from fellow defender Marco Farfan in the seventh minute of extra time to score his third goal this season.

Dallas (9-9-6) won for only the second time in the 16 matches in which Jesús Ferreira has failed to score.

Austin (9-11-5) falls to 0-3-1 in four all-time trips to Frisco.

Maarten Paes had two saves to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin.

Dallas improves to 14-3-7 in its last 24 home matches in all competitions, including a shootout win and two shootout losses. The club failed to score multiple goals at home for the first time in its last five contests.

Austin returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. Dallas travels to play St. Louis City on Wednesday.

