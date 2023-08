Sweden 2, Japan 1

Sweden 1 1 — 2 Japan 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Sweden, Ilestedt, (Eriksson), 32nd minute. Second Half_2, Sweden,…

Sweden 1 1 — 2 Japan 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Sweden, Ilestedt, (Eriksson), 32nd minute.

Second Half_2, Sweden, Angeldahl, (penalty kick), 51st; 3, Japan, Hayashi, 87th.

Goalies_Sweden, Zecira Musovic, Jennifer Falk, Tove Enblom; Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.

Yellow Cards_Ueki, Japan, 79th.

Referee_Esther Staubli. Assistant Referees_Katrin Rafalski, Susanne Kueng, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Katia García.

