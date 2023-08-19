Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Sunday, Aug. 20 MLB Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. San Francisco…

All Times EDT

Sunday, Aug. 20

MLB

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Sydney

Spain vs. England, 6 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

USGA – US Men’s Amateur Championship Scores (Round of 16)

DP World Tour – ISPS Handa World Invitational

PGA Tour – BMW Championship, Ill.

PGA Champions Tour – Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary

LPGA – ISPS Handa World Invitational, Northern Ireland

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

ATP – Winston-Salem Open, N.C.

WTA – Tennis In the Land, Cleveland, Ohio

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

NHRA – Lucas Oil Nationals, Minn.

