Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT
Sunday, Aug. 20
MLB
Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
MLS
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.
D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Sydney
Spain vs. England, 6 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
USGA – US Men’s Amateur Championship Scores (Round of 16)
DP World Tour – ISPS Handa World Invitational
PGA Tour – BMW Championship, Ill.
PGA Champions Tour – Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary
LPGA – ISPS Handa World Invitational, Northern Ireland
TENNIS
ATP/WTA – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
ATP – Winston-Salem Open, N.C.
WTA – Tennis In the Land, Cleveland, Ohio
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
NHRA – Lucas Oil Nationals, Minn.
