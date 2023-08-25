Sterling scores 2 as Chelsea beats Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first win

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice and set up the third goal to help Chelsea beat Luton 3-0 in…

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored twice and set up the third goal to help Chelsea beat Luton 3-0 in the Premier League on Friday and give Mauricio Pochettino his first win as Blues manager.

Nicolas Jackson added his first Chelsea goal in the 75th after being on hand to tap in a low cross from Sterling, helping ease concerns about Chelsea’s scoring prowess following a loss and a draw in the team’s opening two games of the season.

Sterling had been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in those games and again looked back to his best in giving the hosts the lead with a superb solo effort in the 17th.

Picking up the ball wide on the right, he drove in from the wing with purpose, darting into the box and cutting inside three defenders before sliding a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminsky.

His second came after more Chelsea pressure in the second half. Malo Gusto whipped a low ball into the box to a wide-open Sterling, who swept it home into the bottom corner.

Stamford Bridge suddenly found its mood transformed, and within minutes it was three. Enzo Fernandez sent a clever spinning ball up to Sterling, whose cross took a slight deflection before finding Jackson in front of the net.

It was a second straight loss for promoted Luton, whose first home game of the season was postponed last weekend because of ongoing work on its home stadium to get it up to Premier League standards.

