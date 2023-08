Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, August 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. NBATV — Exhibition:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

6 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region – Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Houston at Baltimore

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. San Miguelito, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander, Greenville, N.C.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

