Sports on TV for Wednesday, August 2

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 2

3ICE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 6: Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Patrick, Consolation, Final, Clarksville, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Atlanta OR Detroit at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich, Singapore

8:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Chicago

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid, Guadalupe, Mexico

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Betis Vs. Sevilla, Zapopan, Mexico

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Sweden, Group G, Hamilton, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Brazil, Group F, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. France, Group F, Sydney

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Heartfire vs. Herd That, Semifinal, Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Seattle

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

9:30 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Germany vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.