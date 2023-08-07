Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, August 8 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, August 8

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

FS2 — Joan Gamper Trophy: Tottenham Hotspur at FC Barcelona, Final

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Toluca at Minnesota, Round of 16

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey, Round of 16, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — 11 a.m. – Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Dallas

NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix

_____

