Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 8
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:55 p.m.
FS2 — Joan Gamper Trophy: Tottenham Hotspur at FC Barcelona, Final
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Toluca at Minnesota, Round of 16
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey, Round of 16, Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — 11 a.m. – Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Dallas
NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix
_____
