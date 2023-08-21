Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 22

Tuesday, August 22 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Elimination Game,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Tuesday, August 22

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket – Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Houston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona OR Cincinnati at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. CD Olimpia, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4, Budapest, Hungary

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Atlanta

NBATV — Connecticut at Washington

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.