Sports on TV for Thursday, August 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 31 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. ACCN — Elon at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest

FS1 — Kent St. at UCF

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NC State vs. UConn

8 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Utah

FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota

SECN — South Dakota at Missouri

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Arkansas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, Toulouse, France

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, Toulouse, France

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Connecticut

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas

_____

