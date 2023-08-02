Sports on TV for Thursday, August 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Hall of Fame Game (Preseason): NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul, Round of 32, Frisco, Texas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: León at Real Salt Lake, Round of 32

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix

