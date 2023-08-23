Sports on TV for Thursday, August 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, August 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament – Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket – Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland (1 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Real España vs. Dirigangen FC, Group C, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying – Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

